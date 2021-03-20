Guardian Capital LP Sells 65,181 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,181 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.26% of Pembina Pipeline worth $33,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 1,322,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,557. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

