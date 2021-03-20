Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after buying an additional 317,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. 2,301,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,685. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.25. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.