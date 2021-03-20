Ycg LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ycg LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.2% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intuit by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuit by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded up $7.31 on Friday, hitting $381.28. 4,423,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,034. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

