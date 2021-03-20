Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Purchases New Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $5,550,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

C3.ai stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 583,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $47,280,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,671,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,828,751 shares of company stock valued at $413,906,594 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

