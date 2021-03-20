Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €68.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.82 ($80.97).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Daimler stock traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, reaching €73.78 ($86.80). The company had a trading volume of 9,327,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €73.06 ($85.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

