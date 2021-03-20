Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $72.00

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,867. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

