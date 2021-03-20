Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.75. 1,458,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,265. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

