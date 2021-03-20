Perennial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,795. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

