Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after buying an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,012. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $170.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

