Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Down 10%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price fell 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.50 and last traded at $127.53. 595,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 504,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Everbridge by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

