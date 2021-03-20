Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

RTX stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

