Stifel Financial Corp Buys 18,187 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $115,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.68.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $470.84 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $240.16 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

