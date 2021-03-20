Stifel Financial Corp Has $110.50 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $110,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $179.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

