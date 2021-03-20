Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 1,055 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Total were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Total by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 2,706,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. Total Se has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

