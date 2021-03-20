Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of SU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,916,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,744,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

