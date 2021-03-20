Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $81,716.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00658223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069875 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024581 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Humaniq is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

