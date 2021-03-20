Baupost Group LLC MA Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,043.20. 2,314,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,054.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

