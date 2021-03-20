Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) vs. Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Critical Comparison

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and Esquire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $55.14 billion 1.09 $7.30 billion $0.49 7.08 Esquire Financial $48.47 million 3.81 $14.14 million $1.82 13.24

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander -13.21% 7.24% 0.47% Esquire Financial 24.72% 10.82% 1.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander and Esquire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 1 6 0 2.63 Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esquire Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.01%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Banco Santander.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Banco Santander on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking; treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, confirming, custody, and investment banking activities. The company operates through a network of 11,236 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

