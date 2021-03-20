Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.91. 10,110,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day moving average is $193.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

