Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

OESX opened at $8.08 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.05 and a beta of 2.62.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

