Reby Advisors LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

VNQ stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. 4,429,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,757. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

