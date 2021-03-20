Insider Selling: Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) insider Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,314,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.56.

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

About Nickel Mines

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.