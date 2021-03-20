Analysts Expect Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Equitrans Midstream posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equitrans Midstream.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,540,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

