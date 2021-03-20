Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 3,013 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

