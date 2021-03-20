Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,612 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

