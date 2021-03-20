Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267,591 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 317.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Masco by 68.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 63.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 185,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 66.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

