Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $51,505,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $46,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $222.90 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.75 and its 200 day moving average is $209.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.