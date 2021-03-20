Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT at $14.54

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DREUF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of DREUF remained flat at $$10.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

