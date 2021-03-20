PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.8% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 833,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,684. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,491,011 shares in the company, valued at $660,770,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,402 shares of company stock worth $100,709,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

