Ycg LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ycg LLC lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 57,048 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,327. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

