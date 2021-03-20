Ycg LLC Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ycg LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 4.0% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $34,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.85.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.87. 1,858,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

