Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,593 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.81% of Kadant worth $29,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

Shares of KAI opened at $177.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

