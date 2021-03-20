Brown Advisory Inc. Has $46.56 Million Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of OrthoPediatrics worth $46,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 103,269 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,082.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

