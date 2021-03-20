Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

