HyperCash Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002020 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $53.85 million and $11.72 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,130.24 or 0.99947315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.81 or 0.00391823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00280730 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.61 or 0.00724473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

