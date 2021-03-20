Insider Selling: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Sells 3,304 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SWK stock opened at $196.67 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $647,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

