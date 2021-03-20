Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,001,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,980,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 336,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.