Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 622 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,417 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

STM stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.