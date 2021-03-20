Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.18% of Maximus worth $53,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE MMS opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

