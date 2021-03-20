Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

