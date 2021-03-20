Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.28 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 206.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

