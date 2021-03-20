Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

