Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.