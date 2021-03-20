Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 7,755 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 34.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,288,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 243,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,953 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,269.23 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.