Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 7,562,130 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,698,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,562,130 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 4.7% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $596,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,944,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $252,150,000 after buying an additional 3,213,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,396,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624,508. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

