Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Makes New $29.33 Million Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 545,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,002. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

