MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MP stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.84. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

