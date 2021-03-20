Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 245 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $187.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

