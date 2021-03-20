Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.58 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $51.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

