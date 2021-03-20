LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $354.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $359.14. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.29.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

